Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Churchill Downs worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.68. The company had a trading volume of 121,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.15. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

