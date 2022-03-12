Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of STERIS worth $27,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 122.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

NYSE:STE traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $218.76. The stock had a trading volume of 501,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,437. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.02 and a 200 day moving average of $226.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $179.26 and a 12-month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

