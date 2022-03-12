Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $23,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.52. 912,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,677. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $165.10 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

