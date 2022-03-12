Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $70.58. 706,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,967. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

