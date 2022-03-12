Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the quarter. Standex International comprises approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 4.60% of Standex International worth $62,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SXI traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.56. 21,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,541. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

