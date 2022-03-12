Core Molding Technologies (CMT) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE: CMT – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Core Molding Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies 1.52% 4.69% 2.56% Core Molding Technologies Competitors 4.89% 1.69% 4.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Molding Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Molding Technologies Competitors 115 657 776 37 2.46

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 41.66%. Given Core Molding Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core Molding Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $307.48 million $8.16 million 19.30 Core Molding Technologies Competitors $2.55 billion $161.89 million 20.73

Core Molding Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies. Core Molding Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 2.16, indicating that their average stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies rivals beat Core Molding Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

