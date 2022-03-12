Corning (NYSE:GLW) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,923,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. Corning has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

