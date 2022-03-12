Cosmos 1-Day Volume Reaches $343.29 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $27.44 or 0.00070016 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $7.86 billion and approximately $343.29 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,134.68 or 0.99842027 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.98 or 0.00265288 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

