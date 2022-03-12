Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $527.42. 1,734,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $322.38 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.99. The company has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

