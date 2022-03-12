Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.99. The company has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $322.38 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.