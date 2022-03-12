Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $322.63

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 322.63 ($4.23) and traded as low as GBX 259.20 ($3.40). Countryside Properties shares last traded at GBX 264.20 ($3.46), with a volume of 10,710,120 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.68) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.81) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 500.44 ($6.56).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 322.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 430.19.

In related news, insider Iain McPherson purchased 55,935 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($305,619.69).

Countryside Properties Company Profile (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.