Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 976.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 757.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,264,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

