CPChain (CPC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $581,117.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. CPChain has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $581,117.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00257926 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004781 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00035128 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00753770 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

