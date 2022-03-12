Critical Contrast: Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) & Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Paramount Global Class A common alerts:

Paramount Global Class A common pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Paramount Global Class A common pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays out -18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion 0.81 $4.54 billion 6.91 5.15 Sinclair Broadcast Group $6.13 billion 0.31 -$414.00 million ($5.50) -4.57

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global Class A common, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paramount Global Class A common and Sinclair Broadcast Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.43%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than Paramount Global Class A common.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Sinclair Broadcast Group -6.75% -16.74% -2.54%

Summary

Paramount Global Class A common beats Sinclair Broadcast Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global Class A common (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services. The Local Sports segment consists of regional sports networks, the Marquee Sports Network, Yankee Entertainment, and Sports Network LLC. The company was founded by Julian Sinclair Smith in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Class A common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global Class A common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.