Critical Contrast: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) & TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get TuSimple alerts:

This table compares TuSimple and Scientific Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 341.74 -$732.67 million ($8.14) -1.18 Scientific Games $2.15 billion 2.65 -$569.00 million $3.73 15.80

Scientific Games has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scientific Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23% Scientific Games 13.60% -10.75% 3.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TuSimple and Scientific Games, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 Scientific Games 1 3 4 0 2.38

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $49.60, indicating a potential upside of 415.06%. Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $77.20, indicating a potential upside of 30.98%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Summary

Scientific Games beats TuSimple on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment includes system-based services, the product sales business, and the instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.