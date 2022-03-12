Critical Survey: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) & Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 1.47% 6.09% 3.42% Concentrix 7.26% 20.18% 10.06%

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Concentrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.43 $180,000.00 N/A N/A Concentrix $5.59 billion 1.84 $405.58 million $7.69 25.53

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Concentrix has a consensus target price of $202.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. Given Concentrix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

Concentrix beats SilverSun Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

