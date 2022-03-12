Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.
CROMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.05.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.