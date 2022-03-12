Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.96 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.32.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

