Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.74

Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.79. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 24,946 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crucible Acquisition by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,362,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 714,726 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,195 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Crucible Acquisition by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 415,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 81,167 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crucible Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

