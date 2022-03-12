Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007130 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00103754 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.01 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

