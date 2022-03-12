CryptEx (CRX) 1-Day Volume Tops $173.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.66 or 0.00014505 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $481,225.80 and $173.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,009.55 or 0.99942044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00070162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

