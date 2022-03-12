Cryptonovae (YAE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $3,377.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.76 or 0.06583117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,837.89 or 0.99765078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041659 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,607,898 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

