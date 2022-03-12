CryptoTask Price Hits $0.28 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $329,850.31 and $24,365.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.84 or 0.06609803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,160.91 or 0.99985477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041667 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,198,657 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

