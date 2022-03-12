CryptoZoon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.32 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.33 or 0.06600019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,232.55 or 1.00155832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041664 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,841,710 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars.

