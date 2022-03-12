CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTIC. JMP Securities raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $443.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.83.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

