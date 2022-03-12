CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.1 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

