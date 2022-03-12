CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.1 days.
CTT – Correios De Portugal stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTT – Correios De Portugal (CTTOF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.