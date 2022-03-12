CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.0505 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $7.92 million and $217.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00182179 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00026403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00021984 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00358301 BTC.

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 160,823,599 coins and its circulating supply is 156,823,599 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

