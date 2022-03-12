Cutler Group LP Acquires New Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SITM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after buying an additional 253,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,378,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,685,000 after buying an additional 291,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,074,000 after buying an additional 170,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM opened at $187.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $509,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,314 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.