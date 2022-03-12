CX Institutional Acquires 1,777 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.