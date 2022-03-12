CX Institutional Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $482.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.07. The company has a market capitalization of $454.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $351.55 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

