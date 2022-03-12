CX Institutional Buys 4,584 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.17 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

