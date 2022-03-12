CX Institutional Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $84.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.12 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

