CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CX Institutional grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.42 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

