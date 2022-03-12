CX Institutional Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $250.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $234.70 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

