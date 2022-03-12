CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

