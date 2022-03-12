CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $210.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.91 and a one year high of $266.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.63.

