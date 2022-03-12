CX Institutional Purchases 28,047 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

