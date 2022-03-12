CX Institutional Purchases 7,659 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CX Institutional raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.