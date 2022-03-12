CX Institutional Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

