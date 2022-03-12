CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 685,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock worth $1,148,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

