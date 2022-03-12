CX Institutional Sells 19,990 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.