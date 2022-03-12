Cyclub (CYCLUB) Price Reaches $0.0299 on Exchanges

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cyclub has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $39.34 million and approximately $422,200.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.47 or 0.06603008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.55 or 1.00027714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041659 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

