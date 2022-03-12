CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.15.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

