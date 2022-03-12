Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 404.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Cytokinetics worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.