DAOventures (DVD) Trading Down 17.3% This Week

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $279,331.23 and $377.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008126 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

