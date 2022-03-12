Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

