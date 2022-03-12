Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,327 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after purchasing an additional 686,201 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 625,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,955,000 after buying an additional 333,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

