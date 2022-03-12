Dash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $209.58 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $209.58 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $98.70 or 0.00252440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004695 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00034410 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.53 or 0.00569146 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,621,458 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

