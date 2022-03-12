Datamine FLUX (FLUX) One Day Volume Tops $2,481.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $313,106.61 and approximately $2,481.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.53 or 0.06609761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.54 or 1.00015548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042149 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,172,522 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.