Datamine Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $183,753.20 and approximately $1,446.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.23 or 0.00294934 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004179 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.32 or 0.01306123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003306 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,123,871 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

